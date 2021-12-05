Volunteers in Fight Against Pandemic, Climate Crisis Are at Front Lines, ‘Helping Get Us Back on Track’, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Volunteer Day, observed today:

On International Volunteer Day, we recognize the contribution of volunteers to peace and development worldwide. This year’s theme — “Volunteer now for our common future” — highlights the myriad ways in which volunteers are helping to get us back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Volunteers have been on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic — assisting vulnerable groups, helping their communities cope and ensuring that no one is left behind. Millions of young people, in particular, are also tirelessly volunteering their time and energy for climate action to safeguard our common future.

Volunteerism is a two-way street. Even as volunteers improve the lives of others, their own lives are often transformed by the act of volunteering itself. I appeal to Governments everywhere to support, promote and recognize volunteering efforts. They nurture solidarity and build social cohesion. And the more people get involved in solving our common challenges, the more sustainable and feasible our solutions will be.

Fifty years ago, the United Nations General Assembly called for the establishment of the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme. I salute the tens of thousands of UNV volunteers who have since made invaluable contributions to our global mission. For their dedication, commitment, solidarity and humanity, volunteers everywhere deserve our deepest gratitude.