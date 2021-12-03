Secretary-General Welcomes Completion of Gambian Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission Process

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the completion of the work of the Gambian Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission and the submission of its final report on 25 November to the President of the Republic of the Gambia. He commends the Commission for its tireless work and urges the Government to ensure speedy follow-up action on the recommendations contained in the report.

The United Nations remains a staunch partner in the transitional justice process in the Gambia and stands ready to continue supporting national efforts towards the full implementation of the Commission’s recommendations to ensure justice, reparations for victims and closure, as necessary steps towards national reconciliation and social cohesion.

As Gambians prepare to exercise their civic right to vote for their next President, the Secretary-General calls on the electoral management body, candidates, political party leaders and their followers, through their conduct, to ensure a peaceful environment conducive to a credible, inclusive and transparent presidential election.