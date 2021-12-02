Sustainable Development Hinges on Collaboration between Aid, Peacebuilding Efforts, Says Secretary-General at Launch of Global Humanitarian Overview

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to launch the 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview, in New York today:

2021 tested the world. COVID-19 continued to wreak havoc. Conflicts new and old caused misery. The climate crisis reached [a] boiling point. Famine looms for 45 million people in 43 countries. But, there is hope.

The world is coming together to find solutions to these multiple crises. Humanitarian operations are alleviating the worst consequences and stabilizing conditions to make way for peace and recovery.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, humanitarians delivered life‑saving food, medicines and other essentials to 107 million people in 2021. Over half a million people were brought back from the brink of famine in South Sudan. In Yemen, 10 million medical consultations were held during a grinding conflict.

Our aid operations are more effective, accountable and gender-sensitive than ever. Local personnel work hand in hand with international organizations to get better results. But, humanitarian needs continue to outpace humanitarian funding.

In 2022, some 274 million people will need urgent help — nearly 40 million more than in 2021. The 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview calls for $41 billion to get life-saving aid to 183 million of the most vulnerable people.

In the long-term, closer collaboration between humanitarian aid, development and peacebuilding efforts is the only way we will achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind. In the meantime, we must rally to support children, women and men who have nowhere to turn. I count on your support. Thank you.