Foster Global Solidarity towards Migrants, Secretary-General Stresses, in Message Marking Seventieth Anniversary of International Organization for Migration

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the seventieth anniversary of the International Organization for Migration (IOM):

I am pleased to join you in celebrating the seventieth anniversary of the International Organization for Migration.

I want to congratulate my good friend António Vitorino and the IOM team for your dedication and commitment.

For seven decades, IOM has helped millions of migrants and displaced people, and supported countries to create the conditions for safe, orderly and regular migration. I thank you and congratulate you on these efforts.

With record numbers of people on the move, we have witnessed unique moments of compassion towards migrants stranded far from home. However, migrants are often subjected to discrimination, xenophobia, abuse and exploitation. This is completely unacceptable.

Migrants must be treated with respect and dignity. Their rights must be protected, regardless of their status.

Everyone — countries of origin, transit and destination — must work to re-establish predictable and regular migration pathways.

As Coordinator of the United Nations Network on Migration, IOM is doing invaluable work by bringing the entire United Nations system together to support migrants, based on the Global Compact for Migration.

Next year, we will reflect on progress and challenges when we come together at the International Migration Review Forum.

Let us seize this opportunity to foster global solidarity towards migrants, and build more resilient and inclusive societies.

Thank you.