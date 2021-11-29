Step up Digital Cooperation for Sustainable Development, Secretary-General Urges, in Message to United Nations Industrial Development Organization Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the nineteenth session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference, in Vienna today:

It is a great pleasure to greet the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

Inclusive, sustainable industrial development is key to building a strong recovery from the COVID‑19 crisis and tackling growing inequalities.

UNIDO’s mandate puts it in a central position to support countries in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and particularly Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9 on sustainable industry, innovation and infrastructure.

We need sustainable, green infrastructure and industry to achieve a just transition to renewable energy, and avert the triple crisis of global heating, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

We need innovation to support countries in their efforts to manage the fourth industrial revolution and step up digital cooperation for sustainable development.

I congratulate Mr. Gerd Mueller on his nomination as UNIDO’s next Director General and express my gratitude to outgoing Director General Mr. Li Yong for his leadership and service.

And I thank all of you for your commitment to UNIDO.