Africa’s Prosperity Anchored in Inclusive Industrial Development, Opportunities for Women, Girls, Secretary-General Says on International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for Africa Industrialization Day, observed today:

The COVID-19 crisis continues to deeply affect economies and societies everywhere.

At the same time, investment in pandemic recovery is a generational opportunity for bold transformation and accelerated progress towards realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, eradicating poverty, reducing inequalities and building climate resilience.

Prospects for the prosperity of the African continent are anchored in expanding opportunities for women and girls, investing in young people, advancing agro-industrial transformation and green industrialization through technology transfer, innovation and partnerships, and full implementation of the Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Inclusive and sustainable industrial development and economic diversification promote growth and development through self-reliance and reduce dependence in a globalized economy. It is especially crucial in a world where solidarity is in short supply and global challenges loom large — from vaccine inequity to the digital divide.

On Africa Industrialization Day, I reaffirm the commitment of the United Nations to work with the leaders and people of Africa in making inclusive and sustainable industrialization an effective pathway to a prosperous and peaceful continent.