Conveying Condolences, Secretary-General Says Late Former South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk ‘a Courageous Statesman’ Who Took Principled Stance

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Deputy President and former State President of the Republic of South Africa, F.W. de Klerk.

The Secretary‑General conveys his deepest condolences to the family of the former Deputy President and former State President, and to the Government and the people of the Republic of South Africa.

Former State President F.W. de Klerk will be remembered as a courageous statesman who took a principled stance, lifting the ban on political organizations and releasing political prisoners, thus helping chart the path for a transition to a democratic South Africa. As Deputy President from 1994 to 1996, he participated in the Government of National Unity, which oversaw the drafting of a historic new Constitution for South Africa.