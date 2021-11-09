Print
9 November 2021

Secretary-General Stresses Need to Prevent Death, Serious Injury by Reducing Speeds, in World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, observed on 21 November:

Every 24 seconds a life is cut short because of a road traffic collision.  The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is a time to reflect on the tragic deaths of millions of people.

This year’s theme highlights the importance of reducing traffic speeds to prevent death and serious injury — in particular of young women and men at the start of their adult lives, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users such as children, older persons and persons with disabilities.

I urge every country, company and citizen to support local and global efforts to make roads safer, especially in low- and middle-income countries where more than 90 per cent of the world’s road fatalities occur.  I also encourage all Member States to accede to United Nations road safety conventions and implement whole-of-society action plans — and urge all donors to scale up much-needed financial and technical contributions through the United Nations Road Safety Fund.

As we look ahead to next year’s high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to improve road safety, let us remember that every one of us has a role to play in keeping roads safe.

Today and every day, let us commit to make roads safer for everyone, everywhere.

