9 November 2021

Secretary-General Hails United Nations Police as Embodiment of Multilateralism in Action

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message for the United Nations Police Week

Let me begin by thanking you for your work keeping communities safe around the world and realizing the values of the United Nations on the ground.  You — and the nearly 10,000 UN policewomen and men you lead — are the embodiment of multilateralism in action.

My report on Our Common Agenda highlights the need for a “new vision for the rule of law” and a “new agenda for peace”.  These efforts are an important complement to our Action for Peacekeeping initiative and A4P+.

Your work is a crucial part of the picture — ensuring that police represent and are responsive to the communities they serve, including women and marginalized groups; advancing accountability; fulfilling our mission lawfully and humanely.

I encourage you to keep strengthening our positive impact by fostering innovative and data-driven policing.  And keep encouraging your officers to spread UN values every day and everywhere.

Once again, thank you for your service.

