Secretary-General Hails United Nations Police as Embodiment of Multilateralism in Action

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the United Nations Police Week today:

Let me begin by thanking you for your work keeping communities safe around the world and realizing the values of the United Nations on the ground. You — and the nearly 10,000 UN policewomen and men you lead — are the embodiment of multilateralism in action.

My report on Our Common Agenda highlights the need for a “new vision for the rule of law” and a “new agenda for peace”. These efforts are an important complement to our Action for Peacekeeping initiative and A4P+.

Your work is a crucial part of the picture — ensuring that police represent and are responsive to the communities they serve, including women and marginalized groups; advancing accountability; fulfilling our mission lawfully and humanely.

I encourage you to keep strengthening our positive impact by fostering innovative and data-driven policing. And keep encouraging your officers to spread UN values every day and everywhere.

Once again, thank you for your service.