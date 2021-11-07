Secretary‑General Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister of Iraq

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General strongly condemns the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al‑Kadhimi earlier today. He calls for the perpetrators of this crime to be held accountable.

The Secretary‑General calls on all Iraqis to exercise utmost restraint and reject all violence and any attempts to destabilize Iraq. He urges all political actors to uphold the constitutional order and resolve differences through peaceful and inclusive dialogue.

The United Nations will continue to stand with the people and Government of Iraq as they strive for a better future.