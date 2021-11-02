Secretary-General Extremely Concerned over Declared State of Emergency in Ethiopia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is extremely concerned by the escalation of violence in Ethiopia and the recent declaration of a state of emergency.

The stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake.

The Secretary‑General reiterates his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unrestricted humanitarian access to deliver urgent life‑saving assistance, and an inclusive national dialogue to resolve this crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country.