30 October 2021

Secretary-General, in Video Message, Rallies Young People as ‘Moral Authority’ Behind Call for 45 Per Cent Emissions Cut, Leadership by 2030

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the sixteenth Conference of Youth of the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom, today:

The climate crisis is a code red for humanity.  And young people have the most at stake.  Thank you for standing up for climate action in your communities, on the streets, and online.

I want you to know — it’s making a difference.  Thank you for telling it like it is — and calling leaders out for lack of leadership.  For excuses, half measures and empty promises.  I share your frustration and anger.  Because time is running out.  The only future for humanity is a 1.5° future.

Tomorrow, delegates will begin the COP26 negotiations.  Leaders must not only commit to net zero by mid-century — but show us how they will achieve it.  We need to see concrete action now.  By cutting emissions by 45 per cent in this decade — backed by a credible plan of action to meet this target.  By allocating at least 50 per cent of climate finance to help all economies adapt — and to support creative adaptation solutions led by young people.  And by keeping the promise of providing developing countries at least $100 billion per year in climate finance.

We need young people — every step of the way.  Your Global Youth Statement and the bold proposals from the Youth4Climate event in Milan provide an urgent call to action for Governments, businesses, and communities.  I will continue to call on every country to ensure young people have a seat at the climate decision making table.

We need your leadership — not only because of your moral authority as voices of the future.  But because you are a critical voice of the present, through your experience, skills and accomplishments.  The pressure is on leaders — in large measure because of you.  So keep pushing for action.  For our climate.  For our communities.  And for humanity’s future.  I am proud to stand with you.  Thank you.

