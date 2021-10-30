Secretary-General, in Video Message, Rallies Young People as ‘Moral Authority’ Behind Call for 45 Per Cent Emissions Cut, Leadership by 2030

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the sixteenth Conference of Youth of the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom, today:

The climate crisis is a code red for humanity. And young people have the most at stake. Thank you for standing up for climate action in your communities, on the streets, and online.

I want you to know — it’s making a difference. Thank you for telling it like it is — and calling leaders out for lack of leadership. For excuses, half measures and empty promises. I share your frustration and anger. Because time is running out. The only future for humanity is a 1.5° future.

Tomorrow, delegates will begin the COP26 negotiations. Leaders must not only commit to net zero by mid-century — but show us how they will achieve it. We need to see concrete action now. By cutting emissions by 45 per cent in this decade — backed by a credible plan of action to meet this target. By allocating at least 50 per cent of climate finance to help all economies adapt — and to support creative adaptation solutions led by young people. And by keeping the promise of providing developing countries at least $100 billion per year in climate finance.

We need young people — every step of the way. Your Global Youth Statement and the bold proposals from the Youth4Climate event in Milan provide an urgent call to action for Governments, businesses, and communities. I will continue to call on every country to ensure young people have a seat at the climate decision making table.

We need your leadership — not only because of your moral authority as voices of the future. But because you are a critical voice of the present, through your experience, skills and accomplishments. The pressure is on leaders — in large measure because of you. So keep pushing for action. For our climate. For our communities. And for humanity’s future. I am proud to stand with you. Thank you.