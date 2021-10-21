Secretary-General Highlights Spirit of Solidarity, in Remarks at United Nations Day Concert, Stressing Need for Recommitment to Charter Values

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the United Nations Day concert, held today:

It’s my pleasure to wish you all a very happy seventy-sixth anniversary of the United Nations.

The UN was created as a bastion of hope for global unity at the end of a catastrophic conflict. Today, we proudly carry this hope forward. And we do so at a moment of great pain and suffering.

COVID-19, conflicts, poverty, hunger and the ongoing disaster of climate change remind us that our world is far from perfect. And that the only pathway forward for people and our planet is solidarity.

This spirit of solidarity and action is reflected in the theme of this concert: “Building Back Together for Peace and Prosperity”. And it is wonderfully expressed in the power of music. Music reflects the profound diversity and unique contributions of cultures around the world.

At the same time, music is universal. A language that bridges all divides. And an example of how individuals can come together in harmony, and create something lasting, beautiful and inspirational.

This same spirit of coming together has brought generations of people to these halls over the decades. I want to express my gratitude to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea, and Ambassador Cho Hyun, for bringing tonight’s programme to the UN. We’ll hear from a wide range of musicians — from classical artists, to an orchestra, to K-pop stars. Most of all, I look forward to being here with all of you.

The last 20 months have been an extraordinarily difficult and even isolating moment for the human family. Tonight, let us watch as one, listen as one, and be inspired as one. And let us commit, once again, to the United Nations Charter and the values that have brought it to life for the last 76 years — peace, dignity and prosperity for all.

Thank you all for joining us. And Happy UN Day.