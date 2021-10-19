Values That Have Powered Organization over Last 76 Years Have No Expiry Date, Secretary-General Says in Message for United Nations Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for United Nations Day, observed on 24 October:

Seventy-six years ago, the United Nations was created as a vehicle of hope for a world emerging from the shadow of catastrophic conflict. Today, the women and men of the United Nations carry this hope forward around the globe.

COVID-19, conflicts, hunger, poverty and the climate emergency remind us that our world is far from perfect. But, they also make clear that solidarity is the only way forward. We need to come together to tackle great challenges and advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

By ensuring that every person, everywhere, has access to COVID-19 vaccines sooner rather than later. By securing and upholding the rights and dignity of all people — especially the poorest and most disadvantaged, girls and women, and children and young people. By seeking an end to the conflicts that scar our world. By making bold climate commitments to save our planet — and living up to them. And by building global governance that is more inclusive, networked and effective — as detailed in my recent report Our Common Agenda.

The values that have powered the United Nations Charter for the last 76 years — peace, development, human rights, and opportunity for all — have no expiry date. As we mark UN Day, let’s unite behind these ideals, and live up to the full promise, potential and hope of the United Nations.