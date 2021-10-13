Print
Secretary-General Welcomes Focus on Participation, Addressing Eurasian Women’s Forum

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the third Eurasian Women’s Forum, held today:

My warmest greetings to everyone attending the third Eurasian Women’s Forum.

Our world has changed immeasurably since the Forum last convened in 2018.  The new reality, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the climate emergency, demands a fundamental transformation.

Women and girls must be at its heart.  Women’s participation and leadership bring more enduring peace agreements, better social‑protection programmes and stronger climate policies.

I welcome this Forum’s emphasis on strong global collaboration to support women’s participation, from peacemaking and technology to economics and health.

I wish you a successful Forum.

