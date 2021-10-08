Secretary-General Condemns ‘Horrific’ Attack at Kunduz, Afghanistan Mosque

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms today’s horrific attack at a mosque in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan. This is the third attack against a religious institution in less than a week. Attacks that deliberately target civilians exercising the right to freely practice their religion are violations of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law. The perpetrators must be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.