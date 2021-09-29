Welcoming High-Level Panel Report on Internal Displacement, Secretary-General Calls for Implementing Recommended Measures to Better Protect, Assist Displaced Persons

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

Today, the High‑level Panel on Internal Displacement formally submitted its report to the Secretary‑General, following 18 months of research and consultations. During a virtual meeting earlier today, the Panel Co‑Chairs, Federica Mogherini and Donald Kaberuka, presented the report’s findings and recommendations to the Secretary‑General, calling for action from States, civil society, the international community and the private sector to address internal displacement.

The Secretary‑General expressed his deep gratitude to the Panel for its work and to the Co‑Chairs for shepherding this process and for presenting the Panel report. The Secretary‑General welcomed the participatory process that led up to the report, which included consultations with internally displaced persons, affected States, donors, United Nations agencies, civil society and other key stakeholders.

The Panel report presents an important opportunity to pave the way to a better future for the millions of people around the world who are displaced within their own countries, many for years, some for even decades. Stepped‑up measures to protect, assist and find solutions for the internally displaced, as outlined in the Panel report, are an important component of a renewed social contract anchored in human rights, which the Secretary‑General has called for in his recent report on “Our Common Agenda”.

The Secretary‑General reiterated his commitment to work with all relevant stakeholders to address the global displacement crisis with renewed vigour benefiting from the insights of the High‑level Panel report.