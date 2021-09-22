Private Sector Has Critical Role in Ensuring Access to Vaccines, Addressing Climate Crisis, Secretary-General Tells Sustainable Business Forum

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Sustainable Development Goals Business Forum, held today:

I am pleased to take part in this sixth annual Sustainable Development Goal Business Forum. I want to thank leaders from the corporate world and Governments for joining us to focus on challenges and much-needed solutions for resilient supply chains, just energy transitions, and financing for the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development].

As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and a host of other interrelated global tests, I want to highlight three areas for action where the private sector has a critical role to play.

First, we must ensure universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and therapeutics. Second, we must work together to build a resilient and inclusive society grounded in people-centred policies. This includes support to micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises. Third, we must act now to address the climate crisis and accelerate the sustainable energy transition around the world.

Thank you once again for your engagement and commitment. Let us work together to build a better tomorrow for all.