Condemning Attempted Coup d’État in Sudan, Secretary-General Calls for Continuing Commitment to Transition, Realization of People’s Aspirations

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attempted coup d’état in Khartoum on 21 September. Any effort to undermine Sudan’s political transition will jeopardize the hard-earned progress made on the political and economic fronts.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to remain committed to the transition and the realization of the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable and democratic future.

The United Nations stands by the Government and people of Sudan in this endeavour.