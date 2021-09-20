Secretary-General Says States Must Consign Cluster Munitions to History, Join Convention without Delay, in Video Message for Second Review Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General’s video message to the second Review Conference of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in Geneva today:

Let me begin by thanking Switzerland for leading the preparations for this important conference on the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Together, we stand united against these brutal instruments of war that maim and kill indiscriminately.

Since the treaty entered into force a decade ago, millions of munitions and submunitions have been destroyed. And hundreds of kilometres of contaminated land have been cleared; so communities can thrive; so families can travel safely in their neighbourhoods; so children can play; and so victims can receive the medical care and rehabilitation they need.

But, our work is far from over. New allegations of the use of cluster munitions have come to light. We cannot slide backwards.

I urge all States to join the Convention now, without delay. Recent signatories include the Maldives, Niue, Sao Tome and Principe, and Saint Lucia. Let’s speak as one against the use of cluster munitions. Let’s act as one to consign them to history, once and for all. Thank you.