Time for Leaders to Deliver Climate Action, or People of All Countries Will Pay Tragic Price, Secretary-General Warns, in Statement on New Report

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Today’s report from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on the nationally determined contributions of all parties to the Paris Agreement shows that the world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7°C of heating. This is breaking the promise made six years ago to pursue the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement [on climate change]. Failure to meet this goal will be measured in the massive loss of lives and livelihoods.

Science tells that we need a 45 per cent cut in emissions by 2030 to reach carbon neutrality by mid-century. Today’s report implies an increase of 16 per cent in emissions in 2030 compared to 2010 levels. The recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was a code red for humanity. But it also made clear that it is not too late to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target. We have the tools to achieve this target. But we are rapidly running out of time.

Group of 20 (G20) nations account for 80 per cent of global emissions. Their leadership is needed more than ever. The decisions they take now will determine whether the promise made at Paris is kept or broken.

Before [the twenty-sixth United Nations Conference on Climate Change], COP26, all nations should submit more ambitious nationally determined contributions Nationally Determined Contribution that helps to place the world on a 1.5°C pathway.

We also need developed nations to finally deliver on the $$100 billion commitment promised over a decade ago in support to developing countries. The Climate Finance report published today by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) shows that this goal has not been reached either.

Finally, we need all donors and multilateral development banks multilateral development banks to commit to provide at least 50 per cent of their public climate finance towards supporting vulnerable developing countries to build resilience to worsening climate impacts.

The fight against climate change will only succeed if everyone comes together to promote more ambition, more cooperation and more credibility. No more ignoring science. No more ignoring the demands of people everywhere. It is time for leaders to stand and deliver, or people in all countries will pay a tragic price.