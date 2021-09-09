Secretary-General, Marking Sixtieth Anniversary of Dag Hammarskjöld’s Death, Hails former United Nations Chief as Benchmark for Integrity

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the sixtieth anniversary of the death of former Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, today:

Today, we come together to remember and celebrate the life of Dag Hammarskjöld.

His death lies six decades in the past, but his legacy lives on to this day. It lives on in the power of his example: as a reference for compassionate, courageous leadership; as a benchmark for integrity and idealism; and as a standard for selfless service.

Dag Hammarskjöld understood that the United Nations, like our world, is not perfect. But he knew it is indispensable.

As we look ahead to the new session of the General Assembly, let us build on his extraordinary legacy to address the challenges and seize the opportunities before us and, together, build a more peaceful and just world.

I would like to ask all of you please to join me in a moment of silence.

[Moment of silence]