Secretary-General Spotlights Healing Power of Connection, Pledges United Nations Continued Support for Terrorism Victims, Marking International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, observed on 21 August:

Today, we remember and pay tribute to all victims and survivors of terrorism. We stand in solidarity with those whose loved ones have been killed, those who still suffer from physical and psychological harm and those communities and societies that have been permanently scarred by terrorist acts.

We support survivors by listening to and amplifying their voices, upholding their rights and providing the support, justice and dignity to which they are entitled. This year’s observance focuses on the importance of connections, especially during the ongoing pandemic, which continues to restrict movements, limit people’s ability to see loved ones and, for victims and survivors, denies them the opportunity to come together to support each other.

Connection can be a powerful agent of healing, helping terrorism survivors around the world to feel heard, seen and less alone. Connections between survivors, victims’ associations, civil society and Member States are also crucial in helping better uphold the rights and support the needs of victims now and in the future. I look forward to seeing how we can further these efforts during the first-ever United Nations Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism to be held later this year.

The United Nations is committed to a world free from terrorism. On this International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, and on all days, let us stand in solidarity with all victims and survivors so we may support them in healing their trauma and bring them hope.