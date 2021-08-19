Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack by Gunmen in Burkina Faso

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack perpetrated by unidentified gunmen on 18 August on a convoy near the town of Arbinda in Burkina Faso, where dozens of people were killed and several wounded. He conveys his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the spiral of violence orchestrated by extremist groups in the Liptako-Gourma area. He calls on the Burkinabé authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Burkina Faso and the Sahelian countries in their efforts to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism, promote social cohesion and achieve sustainable development.