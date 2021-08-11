Secretary-General Urges Candidates, Party Leaders in Zambia to Ensure Suitable Environment for Credible, Inclusive, Peaceful Elections

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Zambia ahead of the general elections scheduled on 12 August.

The Secretary-General calls on all Zambians, notably all candidates and political party leaders, to do their part to create an environment conducive to credible, inclusive and peaceful elections.

The United Nations will continue to support the Government and the people of Zambia in achieving such an outcome.