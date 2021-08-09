Young People Need Allies to Ensure They Are Engaged, Included, Understood, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Youth Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Youth Day, observed on 12 August:

Young people are on the front lines of the struggle to build a better future for all. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the dire need for the kind of transformational change they seek — and young people must be full partners in that effort.

This year’s International Youth Day highlights solutions developed by young innovators to address challenges to our food systems. They are tackling inequities in food security, biodiversity loss, threats to our environment and much more. We see that same drive, creativity and commitment in many other areas — from gender equality to education and skills development.

But, young people cannot do it on their own. They need allies to make sure they are engaged, included and understood. Guided by the United Nations system‑wide youth strategy, Youth2030, the United Nations is strengthening its work for and with young people worldwide.

I urge everyone to guarantee young people a seat at the table as we build a world based on inclusive, fair and sustainable development for all.