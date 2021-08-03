Marking Seven Years since Islamic State Attacked Yazidi in Iraq, Secretary-General Says Holding Perpetrators of ‘These Heinous Acts’ Fully Accountable Remains Essential

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Today marks seven years since Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) brutally targeted the Yazidis in northern Iraq. Thousands of Yazidis were subjected to unimaginable violence on account of their identity, and until today, many remain in displacement camps or are still missing. These heinous acts committed by ISIL may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Full accountability of their perpetrators remains essential.

Supporting the Iraqi Government’s efforts to ensure accountability and protect human rights remains a priority of the United Nations, in accordance with the collective responsibility to protect communities from the most serious crimes under international law.

Recognizing the pain and courage of the Yazidis, recovery and rehabilitation remain a priority. The Secretary-General therefore commends the recent enactment of the Yazidi Survivors Law by the Government of Iraq and its recognition of the crimes committed by ISIL against the Yazidis and other communities. He encourages its swift and full implementation.

On this sombre anniversary, the United Nations remains fully committed to supporting all efforts to achieve accountability and justice.