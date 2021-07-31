Welcoming Reopening of Libya Coastal Road, Secretary-General Renews Call for Implementing 2020 Ceasefire Agreement

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the official opening of the coastal road, in the presence of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), effective 30 July 2021. This is an important and long-awaited development for the people of Libya. He welcomes in particular the crucial efforts of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and extends his appreciation to the Presidency Council and the Government of National Unity for their support in securing this critical step.

The Secretary-General renews his call to all concerned national and international stakeholders to expedite the implementation of the October 2020 Libyan Ceasefire Agreement, and to work together to implement the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap and hold national elections on 24 December 2021.

The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the United Nations to the people of Libya in their efforts to advance peace and stability.