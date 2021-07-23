Bringing Athletes’ Energy to Global Challenges, ‘We Can Achieve Anything’, Secretary-General Says, in Message for Opening of Summer Olympic Games

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games, today:

Dear friends,

I am proud to salute the world’s Olympic athletes — and I thank the people of Japan.

The Olympic spirit brings out humanity’s best: teamwork and solidarity; talent; tolerance. It inspires and unifies us in troubled times. We are all in mourning for those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every athlete in Tokyo has overcome enormous obstacles and demonstrated great determination. If we bring that same energy to our global challenges, we can achieve anything. Peace; a clean, green, thriving planet; a better, more equal world — rooted in supporting the most vulnerable and leaving no one behind.

Let us race together to that future. The United Nations is honoured to be your teammate every step of the way. Thank you.