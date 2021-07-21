Deeply Concerned about Announcement on Fenced-Off Cyprus Town, Secretary-General Calls upon All Sides to Refrain from ‘Unhelpful Actions’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the announcements made on 20 July by the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey regarding a further opening of the fenced-off town of Varosha. The Secretary-General has repeatedly called on all parties to refrain from unilateral actions that provoke tensions and may compromise the ongoing efforts to seek common ground between the parties towards a lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue.

The position of the United Nations on Varosha remains unchanged and is guided by the relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General calls on all sides to refrain from any unhelpful actions and to engage in dialogue to bring peace and prosperity to the island through a comprehensive settlement.