Secretary-General Saddened by Flooding Deaths, Destruction across Central Europe

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and destruction of property due to the heavy rains and flooding across Central Europe, most notably in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. He extends his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and to the Governments and people of the affected countries.

The United Nations stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts if necessary.