Secretary-General Calls on All Conflict Parties to Observe Olympic Truce during Upcoming Tokyo Games

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message calling for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, issued today:

In a few days, athletes from around the world will come together in Japan for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. They have had to overcome enormous obstacles to participate in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We need to show the same strength and solidarity in our efforts to bring peace to our world.

The Olympic Truce is a traditional call to silence the guns while the games proceed. People and nations can build on this temporary respite to establish lasting ceasefires and find paths towards sustainable peace.

Seeking peace and uniting around common goals is even more important this year, as we strive to end the pandemic and build a strong, sustainable and inclusive global recovery.

I call on all parties to conflict to observe the Olympic Truce during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, and to build on it in the weeks and months ahead.