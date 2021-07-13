Secretary-General Praises UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore’s Outstanding Service to Children, Noting Resignation Announcement

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has informed the Secretary-General of her intention to resign, to devote herself to a family health issue.

The Secretary-General fully understands her decision and has accepted it, with deep regret. He extends his thanks and his best wishes to Executive Director Fore and her family. The Secretary-General wishes to express his sincere appreciation to Ms. Fore for her inspiring leadership of UNICEF and for her service to improve the lives of children all around the world. In particular, he noted UNICEF’s critical role in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in reimagining education.

As a result of her leadership, UNICEF is now an organization with a broader array of public and private sector partnerships and a bolder focus on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. She has also contributed enormously to efforts to build a United Nations system with a much stronger focus on inclusion and organizational culture. The Secretary-General thanks Ms. Fore for her outstanding work to address the extraordinary challenges facing children and young people around the world.

Ms. Fore took up the position of UNICEF Executive Director on 1 January 2018 and will remain in her post until her successor is appointed.