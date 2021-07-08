Women Must Have Seat at Decision-Making Table, Secretary-General Stresses to Launch of Global Report on Gender Equality in Public Administration

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement to the launch of the Global Report on Gender Equality in Public Administration (GEPA) today:

The Global Report on Gender Equality in Public Administration underscores the urgency of addressing the global power imbalance between men and women to build a more just and equal society.

The report highlights a worrying trend — as the level of decision-making power and influence increases, women’s numbers decline. As the study finds, women account for almost half of all public administrators, yet hold less than one out of three top leadership positions.

In addition, only 6 per cent of the 300 national COVID-19 task forces examined in the report have gender parity. More than 1 out of 10 such entities have no women at all. Male-dominated teams will lead to male-dominated results. At the same time, we know that, when women take leadership roles in public administration, Governments are more responsive and more accountable for all.

The report offers further evidence showing how inclusive institutions best serve the interests of diverse societies, and how including women of all social groups in decision-making positions helps advance the wider political, economic and social transformations our world needs.

Women must have a seat at the decision-making table. The COVID-19 crisis provides an opportunity to reset power imbalances and institutions to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The GEPA report offers a road map to help getting there. Above all, gender equality must become part of the DNA of all institutions.

As we build forward together from the COVID-19 crisis, let’s shatter the glass ceiling and open up a brighter more equal future for all.