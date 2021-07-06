Increasingly Concerned by Situation in Eswatini, Secretary-General Calls on All Stakeholders to Refrain from Violence, Address Differences through Dialogue

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General continues to follow developments in the Kingdom of Eswatini with increasing concern, notably clashes between security forces and demonstrators that have led to deaths and injuries.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call on all stakeholders to refrain from violence and address their differences through inclusive and meaningful dialogue. The Secretary-General underlines the importance of enabling all Emaswati to exercise their civil and political rights peacefully and urges the security forces to exercise utmost restraint.

The Secretary-General welcomes recent efforts, led by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to find a solution to the current situation. The United Nations remains committed to working with the Government and the people of Eswatini, and all partners, to ensure a peaceful resolution.