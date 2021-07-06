World’s Explorers, United Nations Natural Partners, Secretary-General Says in Message for Global Exploration Summit

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Global Exploration Summit (GLEX) in Lisbon from 6 to 10 July:

I am delighted to greet the Global Exploration Summit.

The world’s explorers are natural partners of the United Nations. Your work helps to advance global understanding of our planet and life upon it. And you promote international cooperation across key fields of human endeavour.

At this pivotal moment, we need your knowledge to recover better from the COVID-19 pandemic. As we confront a climate crisis, we need your ideas to seize the opportunities of green energy and the blue economy. And as the world faces deadly pollution and the collapse of biodiversity, we need your voices to help save our imperilled environment.

Like explorers, the United Nations has a presence that reaches the remotest, wildest parts of the world. Like you, we are committed to science, evidence and facts. And like you, we are eager to find new pathways for improving human well-being.

In that spirit of shared purpose, I wish you a successful summit and look forward to more exciting discoveries that point the way to a better future for all.

Thank you.