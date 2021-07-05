Secretary-General Saddened by Loss of Life in Japan Mudslide

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by reports of loss of life and destruction caused by a mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan. He extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Japan. He commends the work of the emergency responders and wishes a speedy recovery to those who are injured.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Japan.