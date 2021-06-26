Print
Press Release
SG/SM/20800
26 June 2021

Secretary-General Condemns Attack on Helicopter Carrying President of Colombia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack on 25 June against a helicopter carrying the President of Colombia and other officials, which was fired on as it landed in the city of Cúcuta, in the north-east of the country.

The Secretary-General is relieved that the aircraft landed safely and that there were no injuries or fatalities.  He stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Colombia.

Colombia
For information media. Not an official record.

Resources