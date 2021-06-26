Secretary-General Condemns Attack on Helicopter Carrying President of Colombia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack on 25 June against a helicopter carrying the President of Colombia and other officials, which was fired on as it landed in the city of Cúcuta, in the north-east of the country.

The Secretary-General is relieved that the aircraft landed safely and that there were no injuries or fatalities. He stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Colombia.