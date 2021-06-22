Secretary-General Stresses Need for Reinvigorated, Networked Multilateralism, in Message to Moscow Conference on International Security

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security today:

I thank His Excellency, Defence Minister [Sergey] Shoygu, for inviting me to address this annual gathering. The Moscow Conference on International Security is an important opportunity to discuss global cooperation and partnership on the most pressing peace and security challenges of our time.

As a founding Member of the United Nations and a permanent member of the Security Council, the Russian Federation has always been a champion of the work of our Organization, and of multilateralism.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the existential threat posed by the climate crisis, demonstrate the need for a reinvigorated multilateralism in the starkest possible terms. Conferences like this one, which promote partnership between Member States, regional organizations and the United Nations, have an important role in a networked multilateralism that is fit for the future.

Such partnerships can address the full range of global peace and security challenges, from nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation to preventing the use of chemical and biological weapons; from cybersecurity to disinformation.

I thank the Russian Federation for its support for multilateralism, its contributions to our peace operations, and its efforts to advance the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I wish you fruitful discussions at this important gathering.

Thank you.