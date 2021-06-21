Print
21 June 2021

Your Support Will Be Crucial to Charting Sustainable Future, Secretary-General Tells Ministerial Thematic Forums of High-Level Dialogue on Energy

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the opening of the Ministerial Thematic Forums of the High-Level Dialogue on Energy, today:

I am pleased to welcome you to the Ministerial Thematic Forums of the High-Level Dialogue on Energy.  I thank the Member State Global Champions for their leadership in co-hosting these gatherings.

These discussions take place at a pivotal moment.  We are running far behind in the race against time to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 by 2030, and net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Achieving universal energy access is crucial for delivering on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.  The milestones are clear:  by 2030, we must cut global emissions by 45 per cent compared to 2010; and then continue to net zero by 2050.

We need to speed up — dramatically.  That is why I am convening the High-Level Dialogue on Energy on 20 September in New York.  I call on every country, city, financial institution and company to raise ambition and submit “Energy Compacts” to achieve SDG7 and net-zero emissions.

To achieve SDG7 and net-zero emissions, we must:  achieve universal access to electricity for the 760 million people who currently go without; ensure clean cooking solutions for the 2.6 billion people still relying on harmful fuels; rapidly scale up renewables; end coal by 2030 in OECD [Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development] countries, and by 2040 globally; phase out fossil fuel subsidies and re-direct funds towards a just, inclusive energy transition; accelerate improvements in energy efficiency; create green jobs; triple clean energy investment; and ensure a just and inclusive energy transition to leave no one behind.

Developed countries must honour their long-standing promise to provide $100 billion annually for climate action in developing countries.  The High-Level Dialogue on Energy is a critical milestone towards the United Nations Climate Conference, COP26, in November.

As we strive to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have an opportunity to chart a sustainable future.  Your support will be crucial.  The United Nations looks forward to working with all stakeholders in this monumental effort.

Thank you for your engagement.

