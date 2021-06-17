Secretary-General Welcomes Joint Statement on Strategic Stability, Issued by Presidents of Russian Federation, United States

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the Joint Statement on Strategic Stability issued by the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States following yesterday’s summit, especially the reaffirmation of their adherence to the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General welcomes the intention of the Russian Federation and the United States to engage in an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability dialogue and expresses his hope that this would lead to concrete arms control measures, including further reductions in the size of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals.