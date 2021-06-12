Deeply Saddened by Death of William Swing, Secretary-General Hails Former International Organization for Migration Director as ‘True Humanist’

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend William Swing, the former Director-General of the International Organization for Migration and past leader of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A true humanist, Bill Swing dedicated his life to serving the most vulnerable of the vulnerable in our world.

I will never forget his dedication and compassion as we worked together side by side in the face of some of the worst displacement crises.

To his wife, his family and his former colleagues, I send my deepest condolences and profound solidarity.