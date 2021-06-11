Global Vaccination Effort Cannot Advance amidst Armed Conflict, Secretary-General Stresses, in Message for International Day of Peace

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Peace 2021 — “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”, on 13 June:

Every year on 21 September, the United Nations invites people around the world to celebrate peace by observing 24 hours of ceasefire and non-violence.

As we strive to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic and reimagine a better future for people and planet, this year’s theme is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”. Peace is the foundation of that recovery. The global vaccination effort cannot advance amidst armed conflict.

Nor can we build a sustainable, resilient, peaceful world while we are at war with nature. Recovery efforts offer an opportunity to transform our relationship with our planet and our environment.

The world cannot go back to what it was. As we count down to the International Day of Peace, I call on people everywhere to be part of a transformation for peace, by standing up against hatred and discrimination, by caring for the planet, and by showing the global solidarity that is so vital at this time.