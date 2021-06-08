Secretary-General Welcomes ‘Great Honour’ of Security Council’s Recommendation to General Assembly That He Serve Second Term

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

The decision taken today by the Security Council to recommend to the General Assembly that I serve a second term as Secretary-General of the United Nations is a great honour. I am very grateful to the members of the Council for the trust they have placed in me. My gratitude also extends to Portugal for having nominated me again.

It has been an immense privilege to be at the service of “we, the peoples” and at the helm of the amazing women and men of this Organization for the past four-and-a-half years, when we have been facing so many complex challenges.

Pursuing, as Secretary-General of the United Nations, the purposes and principles of the Charter is a most noble duty. I would be deeply humbled if the General Assembly were to entrust me with the responsibilities of a second mandate.