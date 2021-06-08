Secretary-General Hails Role of Global Fund as Key Partner against ‘Vicious Diseases’, in Message for Twentieth Anniversary

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Global Fund’s twentieth anniversary today:

I am pleased to join in celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the Global Fund.

Over the past two decades, the Global Fund has helped make tremendous inroads in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria around the world. The Global Fund is built on the principle of multilateralism and partnership — and is rooted in solidarity and hope.

Hope to tackle vicious diseases. Hope to end human suffering. Hope to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. That was the driving force behind the creation of the Global Fund in the wake of the UNGA Special Session on HIV/AIDS in June 2001.

I view the Global Fund as part of the UN family, collaborating closely on the ground to achieve impact at scale. And over the past year, the Global Fund has been a key partner to accelerate a global and equitable response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together, let us celebrate progress. Together, let us reaffirm the critical importance for global solidarity and urgent action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. And, together, let us mobilize for a better, healthier future for all.