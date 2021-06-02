Present Decade Must See Renewables Overtake Fossil Fuels, Secretary-General Tells Clean Energy Ministerial

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Clean Energy Ministerial in Santiago, Chile, today:

I thank the Government of Chile for hosting the sixth Mission Innovation Ministerial and for launching Mission Innovation 2.0. Mission Innovation plays a crucial role in accelerating solutions to address climate disruption.

We agree on our common goal — cut global emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2010 levels and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. To do that, we must act fast.

First, by building a global coalition for net-zero emissions by mid-century. Every country, every city and every industry must come on board.

Second, all countries — starting with major emitters — should submit more ambitious nationally determined contributions for mitigation, adaptation and finance.

Third, these plans need to be backed with concrete actions and policies for the next 10 years that are aligned with net-zero emissions by 2050.

The energy sector is at the heart of this. Phasing out coal is the single most important step to get in line with the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement. I commend the commitment of the G7 to phase out domestic and international coal finance. We must now see the G20 follow suit.

This decade must also be when renewable energy overtakes fossil fuels. Countries must shift fossil fuel subsidies to renewable energy. Net-zero emissions electricity systems must be the norm in advanced economies by 2035 and globally by 2040. The technology and the economics are on our side. But we need financing to bring it to scale.

In addition, every hard-to-abate sector — including steel, cement, shipping, aviation, land transport and buildings — must have an action plan for net zero by 2050, with robust intermediate goals.

If the shipping sector were a country, it would be the world’s sixth largest greenhouse gas emitter. Today’s launch of the shipping mission for net-zero innovation can help us to change course. Zero-emissions ships must become the competitive choice by 2030, and we need credible market-based measures to get there.

In sectors such as steel and cement, we urgently need demonstration projects and global procurement targets for 2030, pledged by Governments. Here, I commend India and Sweden for their work with the Leadership Group for Industry Transition.

As we strive for net-zero emissions, we need all hands on deck. The direction of travel is clear. With less than six months to COP26, I welcome the commitments from Governments and the private sector today.

I wish you a productive meeting, and I thank you.