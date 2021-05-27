Spotlighting Crucial Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, Secretary-General Tells Ecological Congress Time to ‘Finally Make Peace with Nature’ Has Arrived

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Nevsky International Ecological Congress, in Saint Petersburg, today:

We face a triple planetary emergency — biodiversity loss, climate disruption and escalating pollution. We are rapidly reaching the point of no return.

That is why we are launching the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. By restoring ecosystems, we can drive a transformation that will contribute to the achievement of all the Sustainable Development Goals. Everyone has a critical role to play — Governments, international organizations, cities, businesses, civil society and individuals.

We need net-zero emissions by mid-century. We need to replant and protect our forests. We need to clean up our rivers and seas. And we need to green our cities.

Accomplishing these things will not only safeguard the planet’s resources. It will create millions of new jobs.

Science tells us these next 10 years are our final chance to avert a climate catastrophe, turn back the deadly tide of pollution and end species loss. So, let today be the start of a new decade — one in which we finally make peace with nature and secure a better future for all.

I wish you a successful meeting.