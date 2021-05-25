Secretary-General, in Message for Day of Vesak, Says Need for Humility, Deep Empathy Clearer than Ever as World Faces COVID-19 Pandemic’s Lasting Impact

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the Day of Vesak, observed on 26 May:

I send my warmest greetings to Buddhists all over the world on Vesak, when we honour the birth, enlightenment and passing of Lord Buddha. Today, we recognize the contributions Buddhism has made to human spirituality and culture for more than two and a half millennia.

All of us, Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike, can find inspiration in the Buddha’s message of honesty, compassion and respect for all living things. As we face the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clearer than ever that humility and deep empathy are essential to our well-being and that of our planet.

On this Day of Vesak, let’s resolve to build lives of peace and dignity for all on a healthy planet.