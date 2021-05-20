Rebalanced Relationship between Humans, Nature Will Reap Tremendous Rewards, Secretary-General Says on International Day for Biological Diversity

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for Biological Diversity, observed on 22 May:

A healthy planet is critical for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Yet, biodiversity is declining at an unprecedented and alarming rate, and the pressures are intensifying. We are depleting resources faster than nature can replenish them.

COVID-19 has further reminded us of the intimate relationship between people and nature. The current crisis provides an opportunity to recover better. We need to protect nature, restore ecosystems and establish a balance in our relationship with the planet.

The rewards will be tremendous. By reversing biodiversity loss, we can improve human health, realize sustainable development and address the climate emergency.

Solutions exist to protect our planet’s genetic diversity on land and at sea. Everybody has a part to play. Sustainable lifestyle choices are the key. The choice to live sustainably must be made available to everyone, everywhere. That means better policies that promote Government, business and individual accountability. We all need to be part of a movement for change.

This year, Governments will meet in Kunming, China, to agree on an ambitious new global framework for biodiversity. Let us support their mission by advocating for nature. On this International Day for Biodiversity, let us all be part of the solution.