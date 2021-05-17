Secretary-General Calls for Strengthening Rights-Based Responses, Tackling Urgent Justice, Rule of Law Priorities, in Message to Crime Prevention Commission

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the thirtieth session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice:

I am pleased to greet the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. The Commission plays a crucial role as the principal policymaking body of the United Nations in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice.

Today, that vital work has taken on new dimensions as the COVID-19 pandemic has left many millions of people more vulnerable to crime, exploitation and violence.

In this regard, I welcome the focus of the Commission’s thematic discussion on preventing and countering the smuggling of migrants, while protecting the rights of smuggled migrants, particularly women and children, and those of unaccompanied migrant children.

This session can also help to guide the COVID-19 recovery and support efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

I also encourage you to make progress in strengthening rights-based responses and addressing urgent justice and rule of law priorities, including global prison challenges. I am pleased that the UN system Common Position on Incarceration, will be presented to Member States for the first time on the margins of this session.

At this pivotal moment, the Crime Commission is well placed to advance holistic approaches and reinforce international cooperation. Please accept my best wishes for a fruitful session.